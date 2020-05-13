Gorman’s ‘The Slab’ vandalized, cleanup underway

GORMAN, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – To the folks of Gorman, Texas, The Slab holds a special place in their hearts. But after a senseless vandalism sometime in March, locals are heartbroken.

“The worst we’ve ever seen is maybe a name or two spray painted on the side of the bridge. But this is definitely new to the area,” Lauren Spivey said.

She said her whole life, the people of Gorman have been taking care of the area, so she contacted the Comanche County Commissioner to figure out some cleaning options.

“They will supply all supplies that we need,” she said. “So, paint, rollers, pretty much whatever we need, we can tell him and he’ll get it for us.”

Audrey Johnston said spray painting a bridge is one thing, but defacing rocks that could be a million years old is too far.

Plus, the Sabanna River runs right through the area, nourishing nearby farms, so the paint could be extremely detrimental to the environment.

“We’re not out to get anyone, we not out to get people in trouble,” she said. “We want people to realize this is nature, this is natural elements of world we should be appreciating. And we want to respect that and keep it as natural as possible.”

Audrey and Lauren said they are expecting at least a full day’s work ahead of them.

“The whole town loves this area, so I think we’re going to have a lot of people who want to help and put in the time to make it look nice again,” Audrey said.