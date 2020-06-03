Holland Medical high schoolers testing in July, three months after original date

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Certified Nursing Assistants are the eyes and ears of the caregivers. Simply put, they’re the foundation of medicine, said Kim Turnbull, Health Science Instructor of Holland Medical High School.

They had that need taken care of, but when COVID-19 struck Abilene, the need for the CNA position grew even more.

“They were waiting for our students to test out so they could get on board to help out with that care,” she said.

But the availability to take the exam seemed to get pushed back little by little.

“And so, we were stuck in that momentum just right there,” she said. “So, we were thinking that first test date, it’s just a little bit farther out so we got to reschedule in May. Nope.”

High school junior Sydne Hayes said it was more than should could count on one hand.

“For me it’s been moved back for me about six or seven times now,” she said.

But going from the classroom to online hasn’t appealed to everyone with 37 out of the original 45 students planning to test now in July.

“It’s really taken a toll on our programs as a whole, not just CNA, because we’ve had a few that have stepped back and say, No, I don’t want to take that, I don’t think it’s for me,’” she said.

But she said there is a bright side to it.

“The information that they learned in the classroom is so invaluable, and it’s a great foundation for any. All of these programs have provided such a strong foundation,” she said.

Kim said the date doesn’t plan to change again with them finally being able to test in July.