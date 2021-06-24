Juneteenth now an Abilene city holiday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The Abilene City Council voted on Thursday evening to make Juneteenth a city holiday.

The vote ended up being unanimous but not before concerns were raised.

City councilmember Donna Albus and Councilman Kyle Mccalister spoke about making Juneteenth a “floating” holiday, giving city employees the option to take it off.  

But councilmembers Shane Price, Lynn Beard, and Travis Craver said they thought it needed to be a full holiday. 

During public comments, some Abilene citizens strongly disagreed with the suggestion to make it a floating holiday. 

After the comments, the council voted unanimously to make Juneteenth a full holiday. So, Abilene city employees will now have 12 paid holidays each year. 

Also at City Council: an item on the agenda that everyone was in favor of, the council voted unanimously with resounding public support, a resolution naming June 26th Mark Roger’s Day. 

