KRBC names new morning/midday anchor

ABILENE, Texas — Monica Diaz-Meek has been named the anchor of KRBC’s Abilene Today and Abilene Midday.

Monica joins Meteorologist Clemente Morales each weekday from 6-7 a.m., for Abilene Today and again at 11:30 a.m. for Abilene Midday.“Monica is the perfect fit for our fast-paced and high energy morning newscast,” said KRBC News Director Travis Ruiz. “We look forward to continuing the rich tradition of KRBC News continuing to serve the Abilene community.”



Monica was raised just down the road in Frisco before graduating from Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism. She joined the KRBC team earlier this year as the Weekend Anchor.



“It has been such a blessing to be the Weekend Anchor/Producer, but I am beyond excited to start this new journey,” said Monica.

Monica is a newlywed to her husband Thomas. Together, they look forward to living and embracing Abilene for years to come.

