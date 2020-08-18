KRBC ‘Tools for School’ school supply drive is this Thursday

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) —KRBC’s longstanding annual school supply drive is back and your help is needed more than ever.

Tools for School has benefited local nonproft organizations for decades by providing hundreds of kids in need with school supplies.

This year’s drive will look a bit different. We are asking the public to please drop by new school supplies to our studios THIS Thursday. Our staff will the sort and divide the school supplies to nonprofit organizations.

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 20 from 9a to 5p

WHERE: KRBC Studios at 4510 South 14th St.

“During this unprecedented year, there are more people than ever who need our help,” said KRBC News Director Travis Ruiz. “We are proud to continue our tradition of collecting school supplies. We know you will step up. It’s what makes the Big Country so special! We help each other when in need.”

If you don’t know what to donate, check out the school supply lists below.

Click here for Abilene ISD school supply lists.

Click here for Wylie ISD school supply lists.

Please help us help those in need right here at home.

