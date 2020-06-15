KRBC welcomes Lauren Ailles as new Evening Anchor

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) — KRBC Abilene’s Local News is proud to announce the addition of Lauren Ailles as the new Evening Anchor.

Lauren will anchor KRBC News at 5 and co-anchor KRBC News at 6 and KRBC News at 10 with David Bacon.

Together, David and Lauren will help lead the KRBC News team, both in front of the camera, and off camera.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lauren to the KRBC News team,” said News Director Travis Ruiz. “KRBC believes in embracing the community and we are excited to introduce Lauren to the Abilene community.”

Lauren is a ‘Texas girl’ as she was raised in Baytown, Texas. She attended the University of Texas at Arlington before starting her career in the Midland-Odessa market.

“I’m excited to make Abilene and the Big Country my new home,” said Lauren. “I’m looking forward to meeting people in the community, and working with the great KRBC News team.”

She makes her debut Monday, June 15, alongside David Bacon and Chief Meteorologist Dylan Smith.