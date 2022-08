ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC’s annual Tools for School supply drive is currently underway.

Stop by Walmart on Southwest Drive Friday, August 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to donate new school supplies, which will benefit schools in the Abilene area.







Supplies will be distributed during a back-to-school resource and family fun day on Saturday, August 13 at the Abilene Convention Center.

Come meet the KRBC Team and help some students in need!