Last spring break chances to visit Abilene Zoostock

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Did you really have spring break if you didn’t visit the zoo’s Zoostock spring break week? The Carpenter Family didn’t think so stopping in Abilene from Lubbock for some animal fun on their way to Houston.

“We were open to canceling if that’s what the government told us to do, but other than that we’re going to keep going,” said Paul Carpenter.

But Valarie Carpenter said it hasn’t been smooth sailing and that they have had to change their plans.

“Our children were going to spend the weekend with their grandparents, go to the Houston rodeo, museums, all the big city things, but that has changed of course due to the coronavirus,” she said.

Marketing coordinator for the Abilene City zoo, Jennifer Pacheco said the Abilene zoo is the perfect place for those who want stay safe and still be social.

“We have a lot of open space, open air. it’s easy to keep that social distancing from other groups but still enjoy some fun,” she said.

Jennifer said making it as safe for families as they can is their number one concern.

“We have been following all of the CDC and the health department guidelines as far as stepping up cleaning and sanitizing,” she said.

But there’s no such thing as too being too careful.

“So, washing our hands a lot, taking probiotics, vitamins, carry Lysol around with us now and wipes. just being overly cautious and trying to be careful,” she said.

Zoostock will be open through the end of this week, with live bands and groovy zoo experiences. the zoo goes back to their normal hours of operation on Monday.