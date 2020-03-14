Local churches react to outbreak

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – As the coronavirus continues to gain traction across the nation, Pastor Scott Beard of Fountaingate Fellowship said like most houses of worship throughout the key city, they too are taking safety measures to protect their congregation.

“especially our children’s wing with our nursery and children. and then as well in our bathrooms, we have hand sanitizer, that we sanitize all of our toys after each session,” he said.

Echoing the same concerns for his younger congregation was Pastor Emilio Sosa from St. Vincents Catholic church who said the entire catholic dioceses have taken precautions.

“We’ll the whole church has been changed a little bit we have hand sanitizers everywhere as you can see. every column of the church you can see the sanitizers,” he said.

Apart from bowing or touching elbows, his members can expect changes to their holy rituals.

“Also, we took holy water out of the fountains, communion is now taken on the mouth, not they have to take in their hands,” he said.

Beard said like most congregations, they’re like a family, always greeting and hugging each other.

“so, it is having to give directions to your family for now for sure. and even in the future it’s a good idea with influenza and all the other things that are communicable to be smarter, it nothing else we’re learning from this,” he said.

But if congregation members are still looking to play it safe, both churches say they will have live streaming available.