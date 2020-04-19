Abilene diner’s first year anniversary is met with uncertainty amid coronavirus outbreak

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – The coronavirus pandemic is hitting business hard. But owner of Lone Star Diner, Douglas McLaughlin, said he feels the times are hitting them harder than those designed for pick up and delivery.

“We are a dine-in eat-in restaurant, we need people walking through the door putting butts in chairs,” he said.

Just coming up on the restaurants one year anniversary, McLaughlin said this isn’t their first hiccup.

“The first year for any business is really difficult,” he said. “Hard to get a name brand out, I haven’t been advertising.”

He said it’s nothing compared to losing upward to 90 percent of business.

“I think yesterday our gross revenue was 76 bucks,” he said.

It could put them over the top he said, forcing them to close up doors.

“If I can’t produce or make enough money before the 23rd of this month I will have reached the end date,” he said.

He said he’s tried every avenue of extra funding through the government and loans, but no luck.

“Mostly the big corporations got the well before us small guys did,” he said.

He won’t stop applying he said, but it didn’t come at a worst time with this past January being their most fruitful month to date.

“if I renew my lease I don’t know if I can pay,” he said. All those things they don’t want to hear, so I just don’t know. We’re in a precarious situation.”

McLaughlin said the best way to lend a hand is to visit and try some of their home cooked food.