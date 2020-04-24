Local group of local volunteers postponing projects due to covid-19

ABILENE, TX (KRBC, KTAB) – Sitting in lawn chairs, circled up in an empty church parking lot, retired and ready to help. The group known as Nehemiah Ministry from Pioneer Drive Baptist Church is known for lending a helping hand to those in their time of need for the past 15 year.

“Since its existence, there’s probably been the neighbor of 700 projects finished some large some small,” member of the group for over 10 years Dan Tagart said.

He said they’ve focused on minor home repairs ranging from A to Z.

“It may be changing a light bulb it may be painting the outside of a house…except roof work,” he said. “As we get older, we don’t like climbing on roofs.”

But since covid-19 forced its way into Abilene, he said the group has been on an unwanted hiatus.

“It’s really slowed us down,” he said. “We’ve done two or three very small projects that one person could do.”

Bringing his electrical expertise when needed, Terry Bunkley said there are some church building projects that happen every summer. Now that’s not an option either.

“So, there’s a group of men itching, waiting, looking for something to do,” he said.

He said they take every precaution seriously, especially with the makeup of the group, but none the less.

“The need is still there,” he said. “People still need, and life goes on even though we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”

The group says they don’t charge from the repairs with all project funds coming from their own pockets.