Abilene martial arts program creates virtual safety tutorial

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – While kids were in school, they had the watchful eyes of teachers but with more free time on their hands, James Cox of Premier Martial Arts said kids may be at greater risk off school grounds.

“So much of the time we hear about the horrific things that happen to children, and we tend to take for granted that it could be our own,” he said.

Cox said his martial arts dojo prioritizes defending oneself in harmful situations and presents an outlet for kids outside of the classroom.

“We’re experts in safety and safety again it comes in a lot of different areas, being safe and making the right decisions,” he said.

Aaron Cerda says these situations come in all shapes and sizes, such as, knowing when to answer the door.

“Don’t answer it, don’t worry about it,” Cerda said.

Remembering stranger danger.

“They might be a stranger and you don’t know them; do you go with them? No,” he said.

and when you have no other option—defend yourself…

“Front kick kia…pommel strike,” he said.

And a quick tip for parents, another presence of danger you may not remember sits in the medicine cabinet.

“The last thing you should do is go into the medicine cabinet and try and get your own medicine,” he said.

Cox said right now more than ever, kids need to be entertained as well as active.

“And I don’t feel there’s anything better than this,” he said.

To virtually join the next class or set one up for free, you can contact James Cox directly at 325 439 0182.