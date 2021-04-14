Meeting Abilene City Council Candidates: Stephen Hunt

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 26-year-old Air Force reservist says he’s hoping to represent the working class as a member of the Abilene City Council.

Stephen Hunt is running for City Council Place 1 against incumbent Shane Price.

Hunt is currently an Air Force reservist, after being stationed at Dyess for 6 years.

“I felt like it was a duty to give back to a country that I think has been so great,” said Hunt.

Now Hunt says he is ready to give back to Abilene.

“I am in the prime of my life, I am 26-years-old, my wife and I are expecting our first kid,” said Hunt.

Hunt wants to help shape his child’s future.

“Decisions that are made by the city now are going to affect my family, my kid, as well as all the families in Abilene,” said Hunt.

While staying in Abilene is his long-term goal, he hopes to pursue a law degree, which would require him to leave the area.

“I don’t see the ethicacy in having somebody in the same seat year after year and potentially decade after decade,” said Hunt.

But he says he wants to serve one to two terms before that.

“Putting in the time and effort right now so that it will pay off in the future,” said Hunt.

Hunt is hoping to help with the city’s budget, and to see Abilene grow up, not out.

“In order to support small businesses and startups and new ideas, we need to focus on the city center,” said Hunt.

He says he’s also hoping to represent the working class and Asian-American community.

“It wouldn’t hurt to have somebody like me who does have that connection,” said Hunt.

It’s something Hunt says our city council is currently lacking.

Hunt says even though he has only lived in Abilene for 6 years, he knows what it means to be an Abilenian.