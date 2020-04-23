Mental health tips for kids during covid-19 crisis

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – Meagan Wiley is an actual teacher, but now she finds herself teaching her own five and 14-year-old children from home.

“I’m not a kindergarten teacher so there are days where I feel like we fail, there are days I feel we do really well.” she said.

Meagan describes herself as an inside person and says making the change was smooth. But for those not as introverted, Nancy Elliot a certified counselor of over 25 years said it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. So, your first step is to plan out your day.

“Much like people would do working from home, I think having a routine is really important and have a schedule,” Elliot said.

Another important tip she adds, is to looking at the bright side.

“I’ll get to see what my child is learning in math, or I’ll get to have a few days at home,” she said.

Something Meagan said she has taken advantage of.

“My youngest has a science lesson about flowers and the different parts of a plant. so, we’ve kind of used that as a science lesson of planting flowers,” she said.

Elliot said keep track your own personal alone time too.

“And I know that hard to do with little kids. But again, with small children, keeping them on a schedule so you can have that alone time,” she said.

But for Meagan, she’s finding the peaceful moments wherever she can.

“Instead of the hustle and bustle of running to sports practices, we’re outside and we get to run the sports practices, we get to watch the kids be kids,” she said. “And so that’s kind of keeping us sane in a shelter in place type of world.”