Noah Project shelter numbers down due to covid-19

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – To keep up with social distance orders, the Noah Project says they have more space opening up to house people. But while the population of those seeking shelter is down said Dan Cox, executive director of the Noah Project, but he said that doesn’t mean the number of incidents are not occurring.

“There are just a lot of factors keeping people away we think,” he said.

But as more families are left with no option but to stay at home, those in abusive relationships are more trapped than ever.

“They might have an abuser living in that house and laid off, and so they’re there 24/7, there’s no safe time to call and get help,” he said.

Kids out of school and bars and movie theaters closed doesn’t lighten the situation.

“And you put all these things together plus the fear of the coronavirus and the uncertainty of the economic situation, it creates a perfect storm for abusers and abusive situations,” he said.

He said the Noah Project is still a viable option of safety. If you have a job, they’ll help you get there. If you have medical needs, they’ll help with that too. But with their biggest fundraiser of the year cancelled, they’ll have to make it up somehow.

“That hurts us to the tune of about $75,000 this year,” he said.

Cox says you can help by visiting their online registry at their website here to help purchase essential things they’d need.