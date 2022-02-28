ABILENE, Texas

A nonprofit organization in Brownwood is making beds for children in need.

Ashley Norwood and Phillip Walker are two parents who are recovering addicts of six years.

They were homeless for a year, and during that time, they had their first child.

“Everybody deserves help,” says Norwood. “There’s families that have kids out there that don’t have much.”

They moved into a home, and their children did not have a bed.

“We are a family that lives paycheck to paycheck. For two years, I’ve been rigging beds together to try to give them beds. I had cinder blocks with a metal frame with a futon mattress on top of it”

She finally reached out on social media to get help for her kids.

That is how she found out about “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” a nonprofit organization in Brownwood whose mission is to be sure that each child has a bed.

Ii was like wow I didn’t even know y’all existed,” says Norwood.

Volunteers from Sleep in Heavenly Peace came to Norwood’s home to build a bunk bed for her four and five year old girls.

“Oh yeah, they were super excited,” she says.

Robert clark, president of the Brownwood organization, says, “Sometimes a bed for your kid is just not in the budget, and well, we’re here to help.”

He explains that this specific need affects nearly 5% of children in America.

“If the national statistics play out in our local area, there are going to be about 200 kids that are sleeping on the floor, so our jobs are not done. We’ve got a whole lot more kids that we’re going to need to help.”

Headboards and others part of the bed are built beforehand so that they can be assembled quickly in the home.

“I was crying. I was crying while they were here,” says Norwood.

These beds cost $250 to make, and they are always taking donations. They accept donations through check in the mail or through their Facebook page, SHP Brownwood, by clicking the Donate Now tab. They also accept drop-offs, and they are always in need of mattresses, mattress pads, sheets, and comforters.