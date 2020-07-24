Parents, students react to Snyder ISD delaying start of school year

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Students in the Snyder Independent School District (SISD) will start the school year a little later than planned due to a growing number of coronavirus cases in Scurry County, and the district says they need more time to make sure online instruction is ready.

“I always wanted my last middle school year to be the best year,” says Evelyn Gutierrez an 8th grader in Snyder.

Students like Gutierrez will have to wait unit Sept. 8 for school to start, and she says she’s ready to get back in the classroom.

“I’m like an interactive person. I like to be around people instead of being on a computer talking to people, and it’s just easier to learn,” says Gutierrez.

After a taste of virtual learning at the end of this past school year, the district is now allowing parents to decide whether their kids will return to the classroom or continue with online classes.

“I have chosen the option to do virtual learning. As the school year progresses I may make the change to in-person learning, but for the start I’ve decided to do virtual,” said Snyder mom Nancy Burleson.

Burleson says because she and her 5th grader agreed to do online schooling and they aren’t too concerned about the delay.

“I think it’s going to be a process. I don’t know what the school will look like when it starts. I want to give them time to see what that will look like, see if the procedures they have in place actually work when put to the test,” says Burleson.

According to a recent survey from the district, 79% of parents approve delaying the start of the school year.

The district says under UIL guidelines, class 4A schools may begin fall sports practices on Aug. 3.