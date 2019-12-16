Recognizing heroes through Wreaths Across America ceremony

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KBRC) – Families and volunteers took a moment today at the Wreath Across America ceremony at The Abilene Veterans Cemetery to honor those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We lay them on all the graves that are buried here; to remember, to honor and to teach,” family volunteer Kristyn Kimberell said.

It’s an extra special time for Kristyn Kimberell and her family.

“My grandfather loved Christmas, so it’s very important for me to come and put a wreath here for him because of how much he loved Christmas,” she said.

Veteran Phillip Scott said he can only hope to be recognized and honored like that when its his time to say goodbye.

“I think it’s wonderful. I want it for my grave when I’m buried out here,” he said.

Five years ago, Roxanne Klump started fundraising to make sure every veteran could receive a wreath.

“The reason I started this was because a lot of veterans are buried here that don’t have any families that live here. Or some don’t have any families,” she said.

“My grandfather does have family, but the person next to him might not. And just to know that each and every person that’s buried here did something for us and we’re out here doing something for them,” Kimberell said.

As the years pass, it’d be easy for the next generation to forget our fallen heroes.

“They can run and play and talk and say what they want to say and do all those kinds of things. It’s because we have military who are defending our freedoms,” Klump said.

Because that’s what it’s really all about.

“Just remembering them. In the holiday season when everybody is together with their families. It’s just to remember that loved one that buried here,” Klump said.