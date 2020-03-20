Shipley owner donating donuts to boost morale

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – Up before dawn most mornings, local Shipley Donuts owner Ryan Wilson and his crew at Shipley Donuts are making sweet treats.

But as coronavirus fears have forced eateries to close up lobby’s and dining areas, Wilson took to the streets in his donut wagon to put some smiles back on faces that have made him smile for over year.

“Just to create some piece of mind. Everybody loves a donut, everybody loves something sweet, when you take a bite, it kind of takes away for everything that’s going on,” he said.

Even putting feet in the ground to deliver to tornado victims in Tye.

“I said why don’t we just drag the donut wagon out there. I’ve got some donuts on it. I’ll brew some coffee, get some water bottle and let’s go,” he said.

With local owned ‘mom and pop’ shops getting hit the hardest during this time, Wilson says it’s an opportunity for them band together.

“To utilize the trailer together, and keep cash flow going for other business in town, because at the end of the day this is about community. It’s not about just Shipley donuts, it’s about ‘let’s get through this together.’”

During this day it’s about helping others, but this will ultimately be a way for his business to survive.

If you want to see it in your neighborhood, call the donut wagon hotline at 325-225-3668.