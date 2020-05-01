Small business in Abilene take covid-19 compliant business partner pledge

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – Little by little, the small business community is opening up. But encouraging businesses to continue to practice safe social distancing and reduce the impact of the outbreak, Doug Peters, president of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce said they’re encouraging businesses to take the covid-19 compliant business partner pledge.

“Essentially the business are saying that we’re going to take all of the prescribed recommendations from the CDC, our local health district, the Governor’s office what have you,” he said.

Once a business has taken the pledge, businesses will get a logo to put on their front door. They’re encouraged to be proud of it, show it off.

“And what that is intended to do is to instill a sense of confidence in those people who may want to get out and support a local business but still have a little concern that it may be too soon,” he said.

Peters said this shows that business are serious about restarting our economy safely.

“We are doing what we need to do according to the guidelines to ensure as we open up our doors, again, that you can feel safe coming into our place of business,” he said.

To get a full list of the most current pledge members, click here.