Sockdolager hosts big game watch party

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Fans filled Sockdolager Brewing Company to watch the big game Sunday.

“We wanted to get together with some of our friends and customers and people we know from the community and have a good time,” says Will Meiron, one of Sockdolager’s owners. “It’s one of those days where everyone wants to get together with someone else, they want to sit down over a beer or a drink. They want to have a burger, have a hot dog, chips and dip.”

There’s plenty to go around, and some people even brought their own snacks, as fans for both teams joined in the fun, some more vocal than others.

Brandon Young is stationed in Abilene, but is originally from the Bay Area.

“I’ve been nervous all week, all day. As soon as I found out were going to the Super Bowl, I said, ‘OK, I got to prep and I don’t even know what that means,” Young said.

The owners say this is more than just a watch party.

“We recognize with the number of people that come through our business and with the people we interact with is that not everybody is really sold on the Super Bowl, but what they want to do is still have a lot of fun and mainly just be around people,” Meiron says. “And that’s part of what the whole idea of us opening this brewery was: a chance for people to come together, sit down and have a good time together. Please keep looking forward to what were doing next- we’re on our way to a new location.”

They still have some work to do but hope to move in soon.