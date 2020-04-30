Stamford residents cleaning up trash for restaurant gift cards

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – Picking up that empty soda can or chip bag off the side of the road and filling up some trash bags just got more lucrative for Stamford residents.

“Almost $1,100 we’re actually going to pay out 10 places,” Mayor of Stamford James Decker said. “So, I will calculate who will bring the most trash back.”

Mayor Decker said while covid-19 may have shut many of us in doors, trash is continuing to accumulate.

“The day before Easter Saturday I was just walking down a road near my house and just frankly got a little annoyed at seeing coke cans and beer cans and bottle and other trash on the side of the road,” he said.

To kill two birds with one stone, Mayor Decker initiated a clean-up event, while also giving local restaurants a chance to get some feet in the door during a time when visitors are sparse.

“I was already thinking of ways we could drive more traffic to a restaurant, and get some cash flowing through those businesses,” he said. “And I thought well if we had it as a competitive prize, that would encourage them to utilize those restaurants even more.”

Mayor ecker said before you go on your walk, stop by his office Monday through Friday between 9am and 5pm on the north side of the square.

“They can sign their name on the sign in sheet or they can call me message or text me and tell me I picked up this many bags,” he said.

The competition ends may 8th with a $250 first place prize to local restaurants.