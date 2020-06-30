Stamford’s 90th annual Texas Cowboy Reunion rodeo is still a go

STAMFORD, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – It’s been a long time since the Texas Cowboy Reunion in Stamford has been canceled, and even a pandemic won’t keep these cowboys from saddling up.

“The only time the Texas Cowboy Reunion event was canceled was during WWII,” said West Huggins, who is announcing this year’s rodeo. “Every community we’ve been to so far has told us we’ve got to have the rodeo for our economy.” he said.

When an event brings in twice as many people as the current population of Stamford, it must go on.

“This is like the one event that we look forward to every year, it’s been great business. We’ve raised a lot of money,” said Melissa Velasquez, owner of Melissa’s Mexican Food.

She said not having a rodeo would’ve put a damper on her plans.

“But yeah, it would have been big, especially financially,” she said.

Huggins said for competitors, having this event means another opportunity to pay the bills.

“Part of that tradition is making money for those cowboys. This is one of the stops of many,” he said.

Competing all the way from Arizona, Daniella said the top six places in each event get paid, so with four days of rodeo, there are plenty of chances to make money.

“That will secure you to go to the next one, pays your next entry fee. So, it’s great for us constants to be having these rodeos so we can make a living off of it.”

The City of Stamford and the Texas Cowboy Reunion plan to enact safety protocols, from spraying down the rodeo-area facilities with bleach and water to making masks available at the turn-in gate.