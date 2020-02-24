State park hosts reenactment of Texas Buffalo Soldiers way of life

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – The history of the Texas buffalo soldiers was brought to life in the Abilene state park on Saturday as a special black history event where the accomplishments of African Americans were remembered memorialized.

“When people first come out here the first thing, they see are the tents out here. that’s going to grab their attention, what are they doing out here,” Allen Mack with the Buffalo Soldiers Heritage and Outreach department said.

Dressed head to toe in authentic buffalo solder gear, he said he travels around the state of Texas educating folks on their rich history.

“Well, the buffalo soldiers were important for several reasons. one they were helping protect the settlers as we were moving westward,” he said.

Whether it’s a classroom setting or documentary style, Mack says this hands-on approach provides a newfound experience for history buffs.

“But some people actually need to come out, they need to see it for themselves, they need to pick these things up, they need to see a person in uniform to get an idea of what it might have been like back in those days,” He said.

Portraying a ninth cavalry officer that would have commanded the buffalo soldier, Richard Dolifka said these reenactments play a huge part in bringing all types of people together to humanize history.

“Trying to bring that little piece of their life to life for the folk today and show them we’re all the same, no matter 150 years ago or today. We’re all the same, we’re people,” he said.

If you like to volunteer, you can call the buffalo soldiers at 512-389-8569.