Sunday’s Wake-Up Weather: Showers and Thunderstorms Through Early This Week.

For Sunday, the morning may see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. As the day goes on, surface heating may lead to isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing through the day. The rain chances stay in the forecast through Thursday as of now. But with the rain and clouds does come some relief from the heat. Temperatures look to stay below our average high of around 93 and 94 for most of the week.