Surprised by a parade of golf carts a Wesley Court senior turns 100-years-old

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) –

If you stay at the Wesley Court Senior Living center, you’ve seen your share of centenarians. But turning 100 years old, you just have to bust out the cake and balloons.

Mary Jo Loyd said usually you’d find them celebrating inside with ice cream and other festivities. But crashing the party — covid-19 — made her and the residents think out of the ordinary.

“We’re not having that at all and we we’re trying to figure out something to do that kept us socially distant,” she said.

So why not a parade of golf carts

The birthday girl herself, Ann Rode said she should’ve saw it coming since everyone treats each other like family.

Something she wishes she saw more of at this point in her life.

“It breaks my heart to see what’s happening in our world today,” she said, “people getting along together, not being evil and mean to each other.”