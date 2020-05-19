Surviving families of Fallen Warriors alter Oorah Warrior 5K Rucking for Veterans

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – For the first time in five years, you won’t see any feet on pavement for the Oorah Warrior 5K Rucking for Vets event, said Donna Kelman, president of Surviving Families of Fallen Warriors.

“Well we decided to do a no run-run because of social distancing,” she said. “But we still don’t want to give up the things that we do with that run.”

She said the funds raised go toward projects like benches at the national cemetery, or the Wreaths Across America and partnering with Meals on Wheels, which they’ve done every year.

“Our veterans, our elderly veterans are vulnerable in this time and they really don’t need to be going out,” she said.

In years past, she said they’ve had a consistent amount of can donations as runners came to participate in the event.

“We had 1,100 pounds of canned goods donated last year. So that equates to a lot of canned goods,” she said.

This year may not be so fruitful, says Treasurer Tracy Grogan.

“The only money we’re really down this year are our run registers,” she said.

But Donna says through resources like Abilene Gives and others, they’re going to be able to match the canned donations they’ve done in past years to keep up with the rising need. Because helping is something they’ve been drawn to do.

“And that’s what all of our loved ones would be doing, because their whole thing was service to country, and they made the ultimate sacrifice and we can do no less as families to carry that on,” she said.

The nonprofit will be accepting canned donations over the next few weeks. To donate, call 325-660-6266 to set up a drop off time.