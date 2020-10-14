Swearing in ceremony for 14 new Big County CASA volunteers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fourteen Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA were officially sworn in by a Taylor County judge.

The volunteers completed an extensive background check and special training.

“Volunteers are required to complete 30 hours of training and 5 additional in court room observation,” says Lee Ann Millender, who was also sworn in as the new Big Country CASA executive director.

“We have a lot of children, the diversity is just as different as when you walk down the street here in Abilene. That’s the same population that we’re serving in foster care. We need volunteers that reflect that,” says Millender.

The CASA volunteers serve as a consistent and familiar face for children as they deal with new foster parents, lawyers, child protective service agents and judges.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the child that’s assigned to me,” says Donna Hughes, a new CASA volunteer.

“I’ve got a lot of time that I would like to devote to helping children and hopefully I can make a difference in somebody’s life,” says Hughes,

The volunteers are assigned to a case for a year but they say the relationships last a life time.

“We cannot only stand in the gap but, stay with that child from start to finish. That way there is that consistency for that child,” says Millender.