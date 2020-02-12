Taylor Co. first responders introduce 911 initiative

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – You never know when one is going to strike, but when a heart attack hits, and time is of the essence, deciding the next steps can get a little muddled, according to heart attack survivor Mary Gill.

When Gill suffered a heart attack six years ago, she and her husband took matters into their own hands.

“He said, ‘Get in the car, we’re going to the hospital,'” Gill said.

That’s the last thing first responders in Taylor County want you to do. Fire chief Derek Briggs said you’re wasting life-saving time and treatment.

“In the field when you dial 911, we can start all of the treatments and diagnostic testing that gets done at the hospital ahead of time,” Briggs said.

While on the scene, first responders take medical history and hook you up to a monitor that reads the heartbeat.

“Our cardiac monitors then have the ability to transmit that data through cellular telemetry to the hospital. We can call the hospital on the phone or radio and let the doctors and nurses know we’re bringing them in before we ever leave the residence,” he said.

In a partnership with the American Heart Association, Briggs said don’t die of doubt, call 911.

“When that is delayed, every minute that goes by if you are having a heart attack could potentially mean a worse outcome for that patient in the long run,” he said.

Suffering another health scare not too long after her heart attack, Gill said that time she let first responders do their jobs.

“I guess we did learn something about that, because I do know now that they can take care of things right away,” she said.

To stay vigilant of the warning signs of a heart attack, visit the American Heart Association website.