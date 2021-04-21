‘The verdict was justice’: Abilene PD chief reacts to Chauvin verdict

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s first Black police chief, Marcus Dudley, Jr., says he agrees with the guilty verdicts in the case of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted Tuesday of killing George Floyd in 2020.

“The verdict was justice, ” says Chief Dudley.

A guilty verdict for former officer Derek Chauvin is one that the Abilene Chief of Police says he believes is justified.

“I can’t erase from my mind, hearing the cries, the pleas from folks that were bystanders,” Chief Dudley says. “And the look that appeared on the officer’s face as he refused to take any action, any efforts to try to make sure that Mr. Floyd was doing OK.”

Chief Dudley is looking to make a few changes within the department saying, “we do have a code of conduct that their expected to adhere to or there will be consequences.”

And says it’s critical now for his officers to be thinking about ways to lessen the load and burden for their fellow officers.

“If you catch the bad person, then its your job to write your report and clean up the mess, those days are gone.”

Dudley is planning to implement a “Duty to Intervene” policy.

“It’s making sure that our officers know that they are expected to treat people with respect,” Dudley says.

The new chief says he wants residents to feel safe.

“If they feel in any way that their rights are being violated, that they’re not being treated fairly, that they do have recourse,” Dudley says.

But the time for that recourse maybe isn’t during the stop itself.

“It’s after that circumstance when they should be able to get with their parent, if they’re a child, or if they’re an adult on their own, go into the police department or contact a supervisor and make the essential report,” Dudley says.

While this is only one policy, Dudley says many more changes are to come.

To see Chief Dudley’s full interview, click here.