Things to do in Abilene for New Year’s Eve and Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The beginning of a new decade requires a proper celebration. There will be a number of local events that will allow everyone in the community to enjoy and welcome the new year. Here is a list of some of the many ways to spend New Year’s Eve in Abilene.

December 31

New Year’s Eve Yoga @The Forge Abilene

Fun Yoga before the Festivities! Great stretching and breathing for peace and relaxation.

4351 Ridgemont Dr.

12:00 pm. to 1:00 pm.

Free for Forge Members

Non-Member pricing –

$50 – 10 classes

$30 – 5 classes

$21 – 3 classes

$10 – drop-ins

New Years Eve Yoga @Abilene Yoga House

Join this free yoga class to “leap into 2020 with a sense of freedom & headspace.”

153 Tannehill

10:00 am. to 11 am.

PrimeTime’s New Years Eve Bash

PrimeTime will be hosting two events:

Family Party

5:00 pm. to 8:00 pm.

Countdown Party

9:00 pm. to 12:00 am.



“Includes unlimited bowling, mini-golf, major attractions, and non-redemption arcade games, and a pizza buffet.

Adults $29.99 Kids under 12 $22.99

You can purchase the unlimited or ultimate pass and both parties are included!”

4541 Loop 322

NYE at The Local

250 Cypress downtown Abilene

The kitchen will serve its regular menu from 5:00 pm to 10 pm.

The bar and lounges will stay open until midnight.

There will be a champagne toast!

The Skatin Place

1930 South Clack

The Skating Place will be hosting their Annual NYE Late Skate

$15 admission plus $2 skate rental

“There will be games and cash giveaways all night long”

Paramount New Year’s Eve Film – “When Harry Met Sally”

352 Cypress St

7:30 pm.

“1989, comedy/drama/romance, 1 hours 45 minutes with intermission, Rated R.”

Paramount Film Series tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students, seniors, military, and children.

Inaugural NYE SoDa District Ball

“Ring in the New Year with champagne and sparkles at the first SoDA District Ball!”

Tickets are $25 and will include a midnight champagne toast, photo booth, snack bar, and free admission to The Stairs Club NYE party.

Amendment 21, 382 Chestnut.

8:00 pm. 1:00 am.

New Year’s Eve Camping

Clyde Lake, 7681 FM 3217

“Bring in the new decade with your friends and family at Clyde Lake.” Watch the Big City Fireworks on NYE, shooting stars and the Milky Way.

Dec 31, 2019, at 6 AM – Jan 1, 2020, at 10

Celebrate Recovery at Fountaingate Fellowship

New Year’s Eve Party for those in recovery.

909 North Willis St.

Tuesday, December 31st

8:00 pm – The New Year

Free Food and several door prizes!

fgfabilene.org

Rise Church New Year’s Eve Service

9:00 pm. to 12:00 am.

End the year with a time of praise, worship & fellowship.

Food will be available.

New Hope Church NYE night of worship for youth & young adults

“A night of worship and ministry.” Open to all youth and young adults.

9:00 pm. to 12:00 am.

3122 S Clack St.

Life Church NYE Service

10:00 pm. to 12:00 am

Snacks and refreshments provided along with a New Song ministry.

2465 Life Church

January 1st

New Years Day Meal and Bowl Game Watch Party

Sockdolager Brewing Company, 720 China Street

“Enjoy everything you need to consume to ensure your good fortune in 2020! Black-eyed peas, turnip greens, cornbread, and pulled pork sandwiches will all be on the menu, and it’ll all be free!

11:00 am. to 8:00 pm.

First Day Hikes

Abilene State Park

Begin the new year on the right foot! There will be two hikes to choose from…or you can join them for both!

You will need to stop at the park’s headquarters to pay your entrance fees and obtain the access code for the gate at Lake Abilene.

The first hike will be on the Abilene Dam Road Trail starting at 9:00 am.

The second hike will start at 2:00 pm at the south trailhead of Elm Creek Nature Trail. This will be an easy hike with a route that is mostly level. It will take 45 minutes – 1 hour to complete.



Please wear appropriate attire (no open-toed shoes), bring plenty of water, and a snack for the hike. You may also want to bring binoculars for wildlife viewing.

Camp Gladiator New Years Day Free Workout

Grover Nelson Park, ZOO Ln.

Camp Gladiator will be hosting a huge 60-minute free workout.

11:00 am.

Bible & Brew at Sockdologar

7:00 pm to 8:45 pm.

Join Kristen Bridwelln Director of youth and emerging adult ministries at First Central Presbyterian Church, for Froth, Faith, and Fellowship.

720 China Street.



