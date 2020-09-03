Torchy’s restaurant in Abilene hosts grand opening while following COVID-19 precautions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Hundreds of people showed up for the grand opening of ‘Torchy’s Tacos’ in Southwest Abilene.

The restaurant was planned to open back in May, due to COVID-19 the date was pushed back.

John Niblett, one of the restaurant’s owners said just after they opened there was a line out the door.

Customers were offered hand sanitizer as they entered and exited the restaurant.

“Sanitizing, cleaning, social distancing, doing our best wearing masks. Many bottles of sanitizer in this building and we’re cleaning, cleaning each day. When a guest gets up, we sanitize. Sanitize the doors and all that good stuff,” said Niblett.

These precautions and procedures will remain in place, according to Niblett.