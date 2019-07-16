Unknown incident prompts evacuations at Dyess Air Force Base, situation resolved

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Everything is resolved after an unknown incident prompted evacuations at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., a message Dyess AFB’s Facebook page revealed eight buildings on base were evacuated due to the undisclosed situation at the Security Forces location.

Less than an hour later, an all-clear was given and everyone was allowed back inside.

A couple of intersections that were affected by the incident have been reopened as well.

KTAB and KRBC reached out to Dyess AFB personnel, who had no further information to provide at this time.

