Volunteers set up relief fund for small businesses in Abilene

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB)- With no clear end in sight for when businesses can continue operations as normal, Abilene businesses like The Local say if things continue as they are, they may soon start to seek help from the community.

“Well we haven’t planned on letting anybody go, that’s not a part of our plans, but neither is any of this,” General Manager Gabe Stokes said.

Partnering with the Community Foundation of Abilene and the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, volunteer Jennifer Barry said local businesses could see some extra support headed their way.

“So, what we’re doing is we’re connecting all of the small business here in Abilene with the community,” she said.

Barry said local businesses have always been here for the community, and keeping up momentum is key, so with this small business relief fund, it’s our turn to pass the help along.

“So, if we can just keep it going for as long as we can and just keep supporting these businesses the way they’ve supported us and our families, it’s everything,” she said.

You can start donating to the small business of Abilene Facebook page online immediately. Like right now.

“You donate money there. We also have some great t-shirts. I have one of them on here with a quote from Aaron Watson with his permission which is just amazing,” she said.

But it’s going to take the help of the whole city for this to be successful.

