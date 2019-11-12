Weather can’t keep visitors from Texas State Veterans Cemetery

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Veterans Day may have been a particularly cold and windy day this year, but the bad weather wasn’t enough to keep everyone away from the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.

“You know the sacrifice these guys gave, and women, you know, there’s no weather conditions to keep folks from coming out here to pay their respects”, said Greg Austin, who was braving the elements Monday morning.

As wind whipped rain all around the area, Austin and his family gathered at one particular marker, that of Austin’s father, a Vietnam veteran.

“We buried him September the 25th”, said Austin. “We frequent this place. It’s a spiritual place. It’s very nice.”

Austin considers the cemetery a wonderful resting place: “These men and women definitely deserve the best out here, and they get it.”

Austin has a piece of advice for others: to visit the cemetery regularly, not just on special days of observance.

“Pay your respects to the folks who paid theirs, and some paid all”, he said.