KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Rain chances setting up for the weekend!

While I’m not anticipating drought-busting rainfall totals, we could see some showers and maybe even a few storms across the Big Country as we move into the last weekend of Summer!

Tonight: Staying dry, temperatures are going to drop into the low to mid 70s tonight. Clear skies an a light breeze will help keep things feeling comfortable overall across the Big Country!

Friday: Our first big rain chances in a while will move in by the afternoon hours! Grab your umbrella in case you’re one of the lucky ones! A 30% chance of showers and a few storms will kick in throughout the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures are still going to reach the low to mid 90s tomorrow but a slight breeze around 10 to 20 mph will help us out with that. As well, patchy cloud cover will provide passing shade throughout the day, along with brief cool-downs from showers and storms.

Future Weather Discussion: The end of the Summer season is upon us! We kick Fall off on Monday and with it, rain chances and still warm weather. We don’t have much promise of a cool down in the current forecast but we do have several days of potential rain chances across the Big Country through Tuesday of next week. My current thought is that we see mostly showers and maybe some heavier downpours but the severe weather will stay away from the area.