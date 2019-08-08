KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: The heat train keeps on chugging

If your electric bill is like mine, we could all use a 50 degree cool-down right about now! Our hot streak isn’t looking to quiet down any time soon, even as we move into next week!

Tonight: Warm and sticky weather is in again for our overnight hours with low temps dropping down into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be a bit breezier around 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: If you came here expecting the end of the week to hold some kind of cool surprise, unfortunately I don’t have any of those. High temps again tomorrow will be back up into the low to mid 100s with heat index values upwards of 108°-110°. Heat advisories have been issued for the majority of the Big Country through 7pm Friday.

Future Weather Discussion: I wish I had better news to give you, but unfortunately, this heat is sticking around for a while longer. While we’re staying beautiful with clear blue skies and a light breeze, the temperatures will maintain theirs status in the triple digits most, if not all, of next week and even into next weekend.