KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Major strengthening in the Tropics but still quiet for the Big Country

Less than 24 hours ago we had a single Tropical Storm in the Atlantic, Delta. Last night, it exploded into a powerful Category 4 Hurricane and continues to move towards the Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. over the next few days. As for the Big Country, we’re maintaining and warmer than seasonal forecast for the next 5 to 7 days.

Hurricane Delta at Category 4 strength with 185mph sustained wind gusts

Tonight: All is quiet across the area as overnight lows cool off from a rather warm afternoon of near 90° temperatures. Overnight lows will dip towards the lower 60s for most with a light wind of 5 to 15 mph out of the south and mostly clear skies.

Wednesday: If there ever was a copy and paste forecast, tomorrow is it! High temperatures will be up around the 90 degree mark again in the afternoon hours, with similar amounts of sunshine and clear blue skies. Winds will stay calm to light at around 5 to 15 mph all day.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re continuing this warm streak of weather across the area for the next 5 to 7 days. We could finally see some relief early next week due to a cold front on its way but the strength of it is still yet to be nailed down exactly. Right now, we’re looking at high temperatures back in the mid 80s instead of the 90s as we move further into the month of October next week. The Tropics remain on a hot streak as well with Delta reaching Category 4 strength and whatever is left of TS Gamma bringing up a 1-2 punch to the southern coast of the U.S. through early next week.