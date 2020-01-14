KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Winter looks to be settling in by the weekend!

The time has come! It’s been an extremely mild January and Winter season so far with few impactful cold fronts. That’s all going to change by this weekend, so enjoy the nicer, warmer weather now while it’s still around.

Tonight: A cloudier and humid night is going to help keep temperatures fairly mild but still cool in the mid to upper 50s. Expect some dense fog tomorrow morning for some parts of the Big Country but it should burn off by lunchtime at the latest. Winds won’t be nearly as strong as we’ve seen the last week or so, with less than 15-20 mph winds by the morning.

Wednesday: We’ve got one more comfortable afternoon before we see a sharp rollercoaster of temperatures for the back half of the week. High temps should top out around the mid 60s mostly, in part thanks to more humidity and extensive cloud cover. We’ll be hard-pressed to find rays of sunshine peek through the clouds tomorrow. Winds will relax to less than 20 mph for most of us which will be a nice reprieve from the gusts we’ve seen.

Future Weather Discussion: Tomorrow night we’re expecting our first of two cold fronts to pass through the Big Country. We’ll drop into the mid 40s for afternoon highs by Thursday. However, it will be a short lived front, with temps rebounding back to the 60s by Friday. After that, another, longer-lived cold front is expected to push through Friday night and into the weekend, allowing for temperatures to drop back into the low 50s and slowly decrease heading into next week to the upper 30s potentially by Tuesday. Tomorrow could be the last of the well-above-seasonal days we’ve enjoyed so far this season.