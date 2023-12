ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC-TV will experience a brief signal interruption on Monday.

The KRBC-TV engineering team will be shutting down the station’s old transmitter at 9 am and replacing it with a new transmitter that is expected to be up and running around 5 pm on Monday.

The interruption of the signal will only affect over-the-air viewers of KRBC-TV.

The newly installed transmitter is expected to improve the quality of viewership for those who consume KRBC-TV programming.