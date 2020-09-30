KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Cold front tomorrow cools us off for the rest of week!

After a series of ups and downs over the last week or so, with high temperatures this past Sunday reaching up to near 100°, we’ve got a nice cold front heading our way tomorrow morning that will begin to drop out temperature through Friday afternoon.

Tonight: Pretty seasonal and typical night on the way with low temps dropping into the 50s for the majority of the area. Clear skies and a light breeze will persist as well.

Thursday: Our morning cold front will bring in a sharp gust of wind throughout the entire day as high temperatures stay in the mid 80s for most of the afternoon. Winds will gust upwards of 30 mph at times out of the north. Expect clear, sunny skies all day.

Future Weather Discussion: After this cold front tomorrow morning we’re in for a fairly steady and warm rest of the forecast as we move ahead into the weekend and next week. We’re still not seeing that next big cold front or anything like that, and rain chances are expected to remain light to almost non-existent for the next 5 to 7 days as well.