KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Counting down the days until sweater weather!

We have a pair of cold fronts on the way to the Big Country that will finally help us cool off as we move further in the Fall season!

Tonight: Overnight lows are going to dip back down into the mid to upper 60s with vary calm winds. Still staying above normal but it’s better than the mid 70s!

Thursday: While it won’t be the strongest cold front, a weak cold front is going to wind through the Big Country, splitting temperatures potentially into the 80s and even some lower 90s still. Winds won’t change too much, just switching to the east as the cold front comes through. We could also see some isolated showers along and ahead of the cold front.

Future Weather Discussion: I talked about a pair of cold fronts on the way! Well, the first one tomorrow we’re not going to feel much difference in temperatures. The second will pass through on Sunday of this coming weekend and it will pack a much bigger punch, with temperatures by Monday of next week expected to drop into the 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs. That classifies as sweater weather in my book!