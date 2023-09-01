Abilene, Texas – This Saturday, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes opens 2023 season at Indiana and the Wyoming Cowboys will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders at home. The games will be exclusively broadcast on KTAB, but since KTAB was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore KTAB to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the games:

· DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KTAB has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

· KTAB is also available on streaming services s as YouTube TV and Hulu.

· As a broadcast station, KTAB broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

· Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the games such as Buffalo Wild Wings.

KTAB’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.