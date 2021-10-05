KTAB announces new morning newscast with new co-anchor Maxine Ridling

Abilene, Texas (KTAB) — Mornings are about to get a lot brighter as KTAB News is set to unveil a new morning newscast with a new co-anchor.

KTAB Mornings will launch Monday, Oct. 11, with veteran anchor Ron Rosseau, new co-anchor Maxine Ridling and Your Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Gilday.

The newscast replaces Daybreak and promises to be a bright spot in the mornings.

Maxine’s final newscast on KTAB during her time as evening anchor alongside Bob Bartlett and Sam Nichols in March 2013 (File photo)

This marks a return to KTAB for Maxine Ridling who previously served as the Evening Co-Anchor alongside Bob Bartlett and Sam Nichols several years back.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Maxine’s caliber back to the KTAB News family,” said KTAB Vice President/General Manager Albert Gutierrez. “Maxine is a talented journalist committed to community, and she joins an already impressive team of Ron Rosseau and Zach Gilday. Our viewers are going to love our new approach to mornings.”

The new approach includes a lighter, more fast paced feel to the show while focusing on what matters to the audience as they get ready for their day.

“I feel incredibly honored to be back in the Big Country doing what I love the most, telling the stories of our community alongside my wonderful co-anchor and friend, Ron,” said Maxine. “It was an easy decision to come back home to KTAB – this is a team that I missed being part of. I knew as soon as we were given Dyess AFB as our next Air Force assignment, that I would apply for their next open position.”

Zach Gilday, Maxine Ridling and Ron Rosseau

Maxine joins the team after becoming a military spouse and moving four times in the last decade. Riding’s husband is a C-130J pilot and has been in the Air Force for 14 years. Together, Maxine and her husband have two growing children.

“I’m now a seasoned military spouse, moving 4 times since the last time our community has seen me,” said Maxine. “Arkansas, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and now back to Texas. My children, now 7 and 4 are excited to be where their parents met all those years ago, both thriving in local schools and in martial arts and gymnastics.“

KTAB Mornings logo and graphics sceme

Along with the addition of Maxine to the show, the newscast will debut new graphics, a new music scheme, new segments and much more.

“KTAB has a rich history of bringing our audience news that matters to them and being the definition of community advocates,” said KTAB News Director Travis Ruiz. “We are excited to welcome back our old friend, Maxine, to the family, along with a new approach to news in the mornings.”

KTAB Mornings will air weekdays from 5:30-7 a.m.