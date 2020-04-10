KTAB exclusive: Governor Abbott talks state’s COVID-19 response

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Governor Greg Abbott joined the KTAB studio via satellite for an exclusive interview in which he discussed the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as some local concerns.

  • Rural hospitals are prepared to accommodate COVID-19 patients during the Texas peak.
  • The peak should hit earlier, and be less severe than previously estimated.
  • Decisions regarding schools will be left to local administration.
  • The State of Texas remains ready to assist local entities if needed.

