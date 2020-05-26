KTAB exclusive interview: Gov. Abbott talks phase 2 of reopening

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — Governor Greg Abbott took some time for an exclusive interview with Bob Bartlett on Tuesday.

The governor discussed phase 2 of reopening and had positive things to say about how the Key City has responded.

“You know the good thing about communities like Abilene is they do such a terrific job of responding to issues like this and challenges like this and as a result, the spread has been very slow in Abilene,” Abbott said.

Governor Abbott also discussed the Republican National Convention and the possibility of hosting it in Texas.

To see the full interview, watch the attached video.