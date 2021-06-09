KTAB Go Red for Women live special to air Thursday evening at 6:30

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — KTAB will host a live television special Thursday evening benefiting the American Heart Association.

During the half hour program, you’ll meet survivors, hear important advice from local physicians about heart health, and we’ll also have a demonstration on lifesaving CPR.



Seventeen years ago, the American Heart Association introduced a movement called Go Red for Women with a mission to eliminate heart disease and stroke in women. What started as an awareness campaign quickly grew into an international rallying cry and has become a platform for real change.



Throughout our entire show, you’ll have the opportunity to give a gift to the American Heart Association simply by texting the code ABILENEGRFW to 41444 to complete your donation.



It is a fact that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women, taking one woman’s life every 80 seconds. That’s more than all forms of cancer combined.

Never has the time for focusing on one’s health been more important than it is right now.