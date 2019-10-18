KTAB History: The first female in the newsroom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – She was the friendly face dedicated to bringing the news for more than 20 years. Fran Adkins reached television screens across the Big Country since KTAB first went on air in 1979.

Adkins anchored KTAB Noontab and the 6:00 p.m. shows and reflects on when the station first got started.

“There were six people in the newsroom and I was the first female and green as I could be,” Adkins said.

She learned from the best in the business.

“I had a lot of good teaching from Larry Fitzgerald and Bob Bartlett before we went on air on October 6th,” Adkins said.

Fran played a key role in making KTAB the number one station delivering local news.

“What really helps is to have people there for a long period of time and the communities to feel like they’re your friends,” Adkins said.

Throughout her tenure as Noontab and 6:00 p.m. anchor, Fran of course has many stories to tell.

“We rode elephants in an elephant race for Circus Vargas and Bob and I we talked about this and that was probably the most terrifying thing besides milking a rattlesnake that I’ve ever done on air,” Adkins said.

While she signed off the air in 2006, now living retired life in Riadoso New Mexico, she looks back on her time with KTAB remembering not the stories told but the relationships built.

“I think KTAB from the very beginning was just a family and it always will be. You just feel that way when you stay with a group of people for so long and enjoy the work that you’re doing and you just tend to love everyone that you’re working with,” Adkins said.

A half hour special about KTAB’s past 40 years will air this Sunday night at 10.