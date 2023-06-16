ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, KTAB/KRBC’s parent company Nexstar encourages stations to get out into their communities and give back with acts of public service. This year anchors, reporters, sales, and all the crew behind the scenes were out and about cleaning up Oscar Rose and Sears Park. Following the clean-up, staffers held a field activity day for the children in the Cesar Chavez summer activity program.

“This is a very special day for the company, for Nexstar media. We were founded 27 years ago today,” said KTAB/KRBC general manager Albert Gutierrez.

Throughout the day, the staff got the chance to connect with viewers and community members from all across Abilene. A wonderful time they said to give back to the public that has supported them for so many years.

“Communities have embraced us so much. Where we live, where we work. This is a great opportunity for us to really give back and to spend some time and to have some fun. And it’s always enjoyable… This is the perfect opportunity for us to have that one on one face to face connection with the community, something that we don’t get to do quite often,” Gutierrez said.

Nexstar stations all across the country recognize Founders Day of Caring. Building homes, painting parks, cleaning up and serving the community in any way they can.

“200 stations, over 12,000 employees and the impact the positive impact that we all make by working together this day is just, is just amazing,” Gutierrez shared.

Though KTAB/KRBC was picking up trash and hosting games today, past years have included work with Habitat for Humanity, and other local non-profits.