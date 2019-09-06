KTAB, KRBC starting daily broadcasts with National Anthem

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KTAB and KRBC joined 171 Nexstar stations across the country Tuesday by starting their daily broadcasts with the playing of the United States National Anthem.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day and Nexstar is restoring this long-held tradition.

Starting September 3, the national anthem will be played at 3:58 a.m. before our morning broadcasts, every day of the year on KTAB and KRBC.

The anthem will be performed by emerging talented artists who will record their own unique versions of The Star-Spangled Banner at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios.

“This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents,” Nexstar President of Broadcasting Tim Busch said.

All musical genres will be highlighted during the series.